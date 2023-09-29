Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JG38 | ISIN: CA67010B1022 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NO
Tradegate
28.09.23
12:33 Uhr
0,139 Euro
+0,004
+2,96 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1270,13618:39
0,1260,13617:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2023 | 15:18
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novo Resources Corp.: Appointment of Mr Greg Jones as Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT.A) (ASX: NVO) (OTCQX: NSRPF) advises that Ms Amy Jo Stefonick has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Ms Stefonick for her invaluable contributions throughout her time with Novo.

Mr Mike Spreadborough, Executive Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, said: "On behalf of the Company's directors, employees, and stakeholders, I would like to sincerely thank Ms Stefonick for two years of unwavering commitment and support, we wish her all the best for future endeavours."

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr Greg Jones has been appointed as independent non-executive director to the Board of the Company. Mr Jones is a mineral geologist with more than 40 years of exploration and operational experience within Australia and overseas.

Mr Jones has previously served on boards of a number of ASX listed resource companies including Astro Resources NL (now known as Astute Metals NL), Thomson Resources Limited, Eastern Iron Limited, Variscan Mines Limited and Silver City Minerals Limited.

Contact

Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 419 329 987
mike.spreadborough@novoresources.com		Media:
Cameron Gilenko
+61 466 984 953
cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com


About Novo

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper Project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders.


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.