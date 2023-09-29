Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
Oxurion NV: Oxurion Publishes First Half 2023 Results

Regulated Information

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US -September 29, 2023 - 7.00PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today published its financial and business update for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023.

The half-year report is available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website and can also be downloaded as a PDF.

About Oxurion

Oxurion.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com



Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

US
Conway Communications
Mary T. Conway
mtconway@conwaycommsir.com





Attachments

  • EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ba537c9f-eb34-4466-9018-970caf334920)
  • NL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9cbf2c9a-1165-42db-a57a-0db3456da4e1)

