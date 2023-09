Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation®" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mike Hodes as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective September 26, 2023.

Mr. Hodes is a hands-on, strategic-thinking business leader, having served more than 20 years in the CFO role throughout his 33 years of business experience supporting entrepreneurial CEOs. Mr. Hodes has led the executive finance function for a variety of companies with annual revenue ranging from $2 million to over $20 million as they operated and expanded internationally. Most recently, Mike successfully took Jasper Commerce Inc. (TSXV: JPIM) public by way of a reverse takeover, which closed in 2022. He is a qualified CPA in Canada and holds the FCA designation in the UK. Mr. Hodes assumes the CFO role from Mr. Nazareth who held the position since May of 2022.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mike to the Danavation® team at a pivotal time in our life cycle with an expanding client portfolio and growing geographic footprint. His knowledge, expertise and hands-on CFO experience will be instrumental in taking us through the next phase of our growth trajectory," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation®. "On behalf of Danavation® and our Board of Directors, we wish to thank Mr. Nazareth for his past support and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

About Danavation®

Danavation Technologies Corp. is the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing Digital Smart Labels and a software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time. The Company's Digital Smart Labels enhance data accuracy and improve performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity typically associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. Our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation® has introduced our solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation® and our vision for the future on our website. As well, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

