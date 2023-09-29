Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTC Pink: SCRSF) (formerly ScreenPro Security Inc.) ("Justera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed a new Offering Document under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The Company has withdrawn the original Offering Document dated and filed August 22, 2023 (see press release dated August 21, 2023) and has amended the terms of the previously announced offering. The Company has increased the minimum offering from $500,000 to $750,000. Pursuant to the new offering, the Company intends to issue a minimum of 25,000,000 Common Shares and a maximum of 50,000,000 Common Shares of the Company at a price of $0.03 per Share for gross proceeds of a minimum of $750,000 and a maximum of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering is scheduled to close in one or more tranches with the final closing no later than November 13, 2023, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the CSE. Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exempt Distributions ("NI 45-106"), the Offering is being made to purchasers' who reside in Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an Offering Document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.justerahealth.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be utilized for the purpose of opening the Company's retail establishments, marketing and promoting Naturevan products to enhance sales, acquiring new equipment, facilitating the marketing and promotion of its recently acquired wellness business, and supporting general working capital needs.

The Offering will allow the Company to raise money by selling securities to a limited number of potential investors in order to help increase Company capital for further expansion and to support the Company's long-term growth strategy.

The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person. "U.S. person" and "United States" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

Established in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a Canadian Company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. With four subsidiaries, it offers personalized healthcare services and solutions, such as IV Vitamin Therapy, premium nutritional supplements through its Naturevan Nutrition brand, a full 360-degree wellness and spa experience through Juillet Wellness that provides registered massage therapy, acupuncture, and new retail stores in Vancouver that sell the Naturevan brand, as well as a carefully curated range of offerings from other companies within the wellness and holistic industry. Justera's mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements relating to the future development of Justera's business. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The actual results of Justera could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which Justera operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to Justera's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Justera. Management of Justera believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Justera's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. Justera disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

