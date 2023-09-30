Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - Accessnations has announced their latest upcoming Gala, set to be hosted at the prestigious Atlantis The Royal on September 30th. The illustrious venue will be host to an incredible evening of networking, entertainment, and a celebration of life by the world's most elite and influential figures.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/182296_02bf9ddc342e48e8_001full.jpg

As purveyors of luxury events, Accessnations' expertise in putting on extraordinary occasions will shine through during this evening filled with live art. A central element of the gala will be its entertainment through artistic expression, with some of the most accomplished artists crafting new works live throughout the evening. Allowing creativity to live at the forefront of the gala will give way to inspirational connections, ideas, and plans for the future.





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/182296_02bf9ddc342e48e8_002full.jpg

A focal point of the Accessnations Gala will be honoring time as the most valuable commodity. As the world's elites, visionary entrepreneurs, billionaires, and renowned personalities join together, undoubtedly they are connected through the often unspoken concept of time being the greatest wealth to possess. By embracing this concept for the greater good, it is only fate what will transpire next.





Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/182296_02bf9ddc342e48e8_003full.jpg

Atlantis The Royal: The Ideal Venue Choice

For its venue, the Accessnations Gala has chosen the iconic Atlantis The Royal, the world's most ultra-luxury experiential resort, with unparalleled luxury services and an enchanting ambiance that captivates the senses. Freshly opened in early 2023, Atlantis The Royal made a spectacular entrance with a star-studded Grand Reveal weekend, featuring global stars, and a host of international and regional A-list celebrities. This venue is not just a location; it's an iconic experience in itself, ensuring that every moment of the Accessnations gala becomes an unforgettable memory.





Figure 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/182296_02bf9ddc342e48e8_004full.jpg

The Accessnations Gala at Atlantis The Royal is set to be one of the most memorable occasions of the decade.

Contact Name: Accessnations Public Relations Manager - Graig Davison

For media inquiries and more information, please contact: info@accessnations.com

Accessnations Gala Landing Page: www.accessnationsgala.com

Website: www.accessnations.com

Follow Accessnations on Instagram: https://instagram.com/accessnations

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182296