Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Vyvo Coin ($VSC) on September 28, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VSC/USDT trading pair officially became available for trading at 13:00 UTC on September 28, 2023.

VSC Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/182203_cb353d37c4a1aa1b_001full.jpg

Vyvo Coin ($VSC) redesigns the way people's health data is shared and monetized, aiming to give back control and ownership.

Introducing Vyvo Smart Chain and its Native Coin and Protocol Utility Token $VSC

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Vyvo Coin ($VSC) Bep20.

Vyvo Smart Chain (VSC Network) is a HealthFi ecosystem at the forefront of revolutionizing the healthcare industry through its Decentralized Digital Health (DDH) Platform. The primary objective of this initiative is to empower individuals by giving them control over their health data. By integrating blockchain technology, Vyvo Smart Chain aims to create a secure and transparent ecosystem where users can securely manage and monetize their health data. This platform not only addresses the challenge of data privacy, but also ensures that users can actively participate in the digital health sharing economy.

To tackle the issues of data validation and distribution, Vyvo Smart Chain has developed a hybrid consensus and validation protocol, Proof of Stake (PoS) + Proof-of-Sensing (PoSe) to ensure that individual health data is coming from real people via real biosensors.

This protocol combines software and hardware to enable wearables, smart devices, and IoT devices to contribute data to the Vyvo Smart Chain HealthFi ecosystem securely. Data-NFTs play a crucial role in ensuring data authenticity, and are associated with IoT devices responsible for data collection. Vyvo Smart Chain's approach not only provides a reliable way to validate health and wellness data but also facilitates efficient data monetization.

The roadmap for Vyvo Smart Chain's DDH Platform spans from 2022 to 2024 and includes key milestones like platform deployment, coin issuance, and the expansion of user base and data monetisation capabilities. This ambitious project not only aims to bring innovation to the healthcare sector but also to create a digital health sharing economy where users can take control of their health data, contributing to advancements in health and wellness management, scientific research, and data analysis.

About Vyvo Coin

Vyvo Coin ($VSC) serves as the native coin and protocol utility token within the Vyvo Smart Chain ecosystem. Based on BEP20, The initial distribution on the Vyvo Smart Chain network consists of 10,000,000,000 $VSC. Of the total supply, 50% of $VSC will be allocated to Staking and Mining Rewards, 15% to Investors, 12.5% to the Treasury, 10% to Ecosystem Funding, 5% to the Team, 5% to Community Private Sales, and 2.5% to Grant Funding. Ongoing distribution will follow a yearly minting and halving schedule. Under this schedule, 10% of VSC will be distributed to Operations, 40% to Mining, 30% to Hardware Enablers, and 20% to Validators. The HealthFi ecosystem operates on a burn-and-mint equilibrium model, where Vyvo Data Credits (VDC) are created by burning $VSC, and used to pay health data transactions. The platform's four-year halving schedule ensures a gradual decrease in total supply. Vyvo Coin's value is tied to data sales in the Decentralized Digital Health (DDH) Marketplace, while validators contribute to data security. Investors who are interested in $VSC can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange.

Learn More about Vyvo Smart Chain:

Official Website: https://www.vyvo.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VyvoSmartChain

Telegram chat: https://t.me/VyvoSmartChainEN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@VyvoSmartChain

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VyvoSC

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vyvosmartchain

Contract: https://bscscan.com/address/0xcDf937995A55a9AB551D81b463AC0f7F02795368

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182203