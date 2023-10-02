

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The large manufacturers index is expected to see a score of +6, up from +5 in the previous three months. The outlook is pegged at +5, down from +9. All industry capital spending is seen higher by 13.6 percent, up from 13.4 percent in the previous three months.



New Zealand will provide August figures for building consents; in July, consents were down 5.2 percent on month.



Australia will see September results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute; in August, inflation was seen higher by 0.2 percent on month.



South Korea will release August numbers for industrial production and retail sales. Industrial production is expected to slip 0.2 percent on month and 6.2 percent on year after falling 2.0 percent on month and 8.0 percent on year in July. Retail sales were down 3.2 percent on month in July.



Indonesia will provide September results for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to rise 0.15 percent on month and 2.25 percent on year. That follows the 0.02 percent monthly decline and the 3.27 percent yearly gain in August. Core CPI is seen higher by an annual 2.10 percent, easing from 2.18 percent in the previous month.



Many of the regional nations will see September results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo Bank), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



Finally, the markets in China and Hong Kong are closed on Monday for National Day. Hong Kong returns on Tuesday, while China remains off until Oct. 9.



