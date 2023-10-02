Healthtech a new vertical for its European business

TDCX, (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, has continued its growth trajectory with the addition of two new clients in Europe.

The new clients are both from the healthcare technology (healthtech) sector, a vertical that TDCX is making inroads into. For one client, TDCX will be providing customer support to individuals with specific medical needs and for the other, helping medical practitioners understand how to use sophisticated medical devices. TDCX will also be supporting both clients in customer feedback management, process improvement, and training and development.

TDCX's ability to break into new verticals such as healthtech stems from its specialization in managing complex customer interactions, ability to deliver CX outcomes through its high-performing talent and agility in meeting client requirements. In just 12 weeks, TDCX will put together a team of skilled multilingual CX professionals and train them to serve customers across four European countries, namely the United Kingdom, France, Norway and Denmark.

Mr. Laurent Junique, Founder and CEO of TDCX said, "Europe is a strategically important market for us. It not only has the right conditions for an outsourcing location but also several tailwinds. This includes the growth in sectors such as healthtech, gaming and e-commerce and a desire among companies to focus on their core business for greater efficiency. Such factors are driving the growth of the customer experience market in Europe, which is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.1 per cent1 from 2022 to 2028.

"Over the last few years, we have built up our capabilities in Europe. We opened our first European campus in Spain, which was quickly followed by Romania and most recently, Türkiye. We are seeing results from our investments into the region, as we gain recognition from local clients and make headway into new verticals."

Eighty-five per cent increase in year-on-year revenue for Europe in the first quarter of 2023

TDCX has invested in talent, office space, and technology infrastructure to boost its competitiveness and to support the company's growing operations in Europe. The company offers multilingual customer support and sales and digital marketing services through its campuses in Spain, Romania and Türkiye.

In the first half of 2023, TDCX has already seen an 85 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from Europe. The company has also hired local talent who are skilled in the areas of digital advertising and e-commerce building up the team to a more than 400 strong group of diverse individuals.

Ms. Sophie Chelmick, Executive Vice President, EMEA, TDCX, said, "We are proud to be supporting two global brands in driving exceptional CX in Europe. These client wins are a testament to TDCX's strengths in providing effective outsourced CX services and our ability to leverage our expertise across the Group to develop tailored solutions for clients in different locations.

"Backed by our proven track record, a team of experienced CX specialists, distinctive people management approach, and welcoming workspaces, I am confident that we will continue to build on our strengths and grow in the market. We will do this by constantly innovating, expanding our reach, and delivering outstanding results for our clients."

To support its expanding operations, TDCX plans to grow its workforce in Spain by tapping the diverse talent pool in Europe. The company offers structured talent development programs which include career development initiatives and access to courses aimed at improving overall employee skills and competencies. These programs are designed to provide them with up-to-date resources for continual improvement, helping employees stay current in their respective fields.

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, travel and hospitality, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX's expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region's growth potential.

TDCX's commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 18,700 employees across 30 campuses globally, specifically in Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mainland China, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

