

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO) announced leadership appointments. Natascha Viljoen will be joining Newmont as Chief Operating Officer on October 2, 2023.



After an onboarding period, Natascha will assume accountability for the Australian, North American, and Papua New Guinea (PNG) Business Units on November 1, 2023.



In addition to managing Newmont's existing assets, she will oversee critical activities associated with incorporating Newcrest's people and assets into Newmont, following the completion of the acquisition.



Rob Atkinson will continue to lead the Africa, Peru, and Latin America & Caribbean Business Units, as well as Global Projects, and support the transition of critical operational integration activities. Natascha will assume full accountability for all Business Units in early 2024.



Alwyn Pretorius will assume the role of Managing Director, Papua New Guinea, reporting to Natascha and based in Port Moresby. Alwyn previously led Newmont's Africa and South America Business Units.



Suzy Retallack will take on the responsibility of Executive Australia, in addition to her current role as Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer (CSSO) and will be based in Perth, Australia. Suzy will represent Newmont with key industry bodies in Australia.



On May 14, Newmont agreed to acquire 100 percent of the issued shares in Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd (NCM.AX, NCMGF.PK, NCMGY.PK).



As per the deal, Newcrest shareholders would receive 0.400 Newmont shares for each Newcrest share and a special dividend of up to US$1.10 per share paid by Newcrest, representing a 30.4 percent premium.



Under the terms of the Scheme, the implied equity value of Newcrest was A$26.2 billion, including the dividend, with an enterprise value of A$28.8 billion.



