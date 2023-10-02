EQS-News: Bybit
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
UAE's Brightest Minds to Enter Bybit's Crypto Hackathon in UAE
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 29 September 2023 - Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is partnering with American University of Sharjah (AUS) to create an inter-college hackathon, empowering young people to develop new AI and crypto models.
Dubbed the "CryptoAI BUILDER Challenge," this initiative represents a milestone in the partnership between AUS and Bybit, aimed at fostering the growth of Web3. Bybit believes that young people will play a vital role in creating crypto adoption and so it is the lead contributor to the AED 80,000 prize pool.
About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.
02.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
1737517 02.10.2023 CET/CEST