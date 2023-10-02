

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Santa Cruz, California-based Future Motion Inc. has recalled 300,000 Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards in all models after reports of deaths, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The skateboards can stop balancing the rider if the boards' limits are exceeded. This could cause a crash resulting in serious injury or death.



The recall was initiated after Future Motion received dozens of reports of incidents involving the electric skateboards, including four reported deaths between 2019 and 2021. The incidents also caused injuries such as traumatic brain injury, concussion, paralysis, upper-body fractures, lower-body fractures and ligament damage.



Future Motion and the CPSC noted that the reported deaths were resulted from head trauma and the rider was not wearing a helmet in at least three of those incidents. All riders are urged to wear personal protective equipment while riding.



The recall involves all models of Future Motion Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards, including Onewheel (original), Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X and Onewheel GT.



The Skateboards were manufactured by Future Motion in the United States and sold online at www.onewheel.com and other websites and at independent shops nationwide from January 2014 through September 2023 for between $1,050 and $2,200.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled Onewheel electric skateboards. A refund or repair is available as per the model.



In similar recalls, Shimano in mid September recalled about 680,000 cranksets for bicycles, noting that the bonded crank parts can separate and break, posing a crash hazard.



In early September, Lectric Ebikes called back about 45,000 disc brake calipers sold on Lectric ebikes due to crash and injury hazards.



