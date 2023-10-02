Regulatory News:

The Maurel Prom Group ("M&P") (Paris:MAU) confirms discussions were held last week between the management of M&P Gabon and the representatives of local communities around the Ezanga permits following their demands in terms of employment and economic benefits.

These discussions took place with the support of the Gabonese authorities and quickly resulted in an agreement whereby expansions of existing ESG programmes will be reviewed and proposed in the upcoming weeks.

It is worth highlighting that production was not affected at any time.

Separately, the approval process for the acquisition of Assala is currently underway with the Ministries of Oil and Economy of Gabon, as well as with CEMAC.

Français English pieds cubes pc cf cubic feet millions de pieds cubes par jour Mpc/j mmcfd million cubic feet per day milliards de pieds cubes Gpc bcf billion cubic feet baril B bbl barrel barils d'huile par jour b/j bopd barrels of oil per day millions de barils Mb mmbbls million barrels barils équivalent pétrole bep boe barrels of oil equivalent barils équivalent pétrole par jour bep/j boepd barrels of oil equivalent per day millions de barils équivalent pétrole Mbep mmboe million barrels of oil equivalent

For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA

