Regulatory News:
The Maurel Prom Group ("M&P") (Paris:MAU) confirms discussions were held last week between the management of M&P Gabon and the representatives of local communities around the Ezanga permits following their demands in terms of employment and economic benefits.
These discussions took place with the support of the Gabonese authorities and quickly resulted in an agreement whereby expansions of existing ESG programmes will be reviewed and proposed in the upcoming weeks.
It is worth highlighting that production was not affected at any time.
Separately, the approval process for the acquisition of Assala is currently underway with the Ministries of Oil and Economy of Gabon, as well as with CEMAC.
Français
English
pieds cubes
pc
cf
cubic feet
millions de pieds cubes par jour
Mpc/j
mmcfd
million cubic feet per day
milliards de pieds cubes
Gpc
bcf
billion cubic feet
baril
B
bbl
barrel
barils d'huile par jour
b/j
bopd
barrels of oil per day
millions de barils
Mb
mmbbls
million barrels
barils équivalent pétrole
bep
boe
barrels of oil equivalent
barils équivalent pétrole par jour
bep/j
boepd
barrels of oil equivalent per day
millions de barils équivalent pétrole
Mbep
mmboe
million barrels of oil equivalent
For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/
This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forecasts contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.
Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris
CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD
Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231001744107/en/
Contacts:
Maurel Prom
Press, shareholder and investor relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45
ir@maureletprom.fr
NewCap
Financial communications and investor relations/Media relations
Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Nicolas Merigeau
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53/+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
maureletprom@newcap.eu