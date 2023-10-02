

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 5-month low of 1.0692 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0725.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, the aussie dropped to 4-day lows of 0.6398, 95.77 and 1.6520 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6434, 96.09 and 1.6423, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 0.8697 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 0.8744.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.05 against the kiwi, 0.62 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen, 1.69 against the euro and 0.85 against the loonie.



