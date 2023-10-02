Hai Robotics ("Hai"), pioneer and leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robot (ACR) Systems, today announced the launch of the world's first telescopic Grapple Hook ACR, the HaiPick A42T-E2, and the HaiPick System 3-two new innovations that address customer concerns around increasing storage density and performance at a smaller warehouse footprint. The telescopic Grapple Hook ACR can be integrated within HaiPick System 3, creating a nexus that facilitates higher performance while delivering enhanced storage density.

The HaiPick A42T-E2-equipped with ChainPick technology-features a grappling hook with a picking speed of 2.7 seconds, quickly pulling totes one after another. Such ChainPick technology is key to enabling up to five-deep tote storage capacity, allowing shorter picking and placing time to further streamline the goods-to-person workflow. Horizontal space in between totes can be slashed by 60%, ensuring no space gap at the back and hence optimizing existing warehouse storage space. Businesses are also offered tailored solutions to scale up or down, allowing them to maintain a competitive edge without compromising on financial agility, while still achieving cost-efficiency.

"Businesses nowadays are struggling to not only optimize their warehouse space, but also strike a balance between automation and leaving room for growth," said Peter Guan, General Manager at Hai Robotics EMEA. "We are thrilled with the launch of the HaiPick A42T-E2. This project encapsulates our commitment to providing intelligent, flexible and efficient solutions for the modern warehousing industry, while keeping in mind the growing and dynamic needs of this market on a global scale."

The HaiPick System 3, on the other hand, is the latest solution in Hai's portfolio, enabling ultra-high storage density up to 50 totes/? and increasing worker efficiency up to six times. HaiPick System 3 is a highly standardized system incorporating Hai's telescopic Grapple Hook ACRs and Fast-transit K50 autonomous mobile robots (AMR) running at a speed of 4m/s. HaiPick System 3 introduces fast deployment and efficient ACR-AMR collaboration: While ACRs handle totes from the top to the bottom of the racks, AMRs handle rack-bottom totes between racks and workstation swiftly. Additionally, the solution facilitates rack expansion by up to five-deep configuration, by using the telescopic Grapple Hook ACR, with a maximum picking height of up to 10 meters.

"HaiPick System 3 is a high-performance and agile solution that scales alongside businesses to better achieve instantaneous customer satisfaction," added Guan. "Combined with the telescopic Grapple Hook ACR, warehouses will be able to achieve a level of performance efficiency and ROI at new heights in both B2B and B2C operations, such as within 3PL and apparel industries."

