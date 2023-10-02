New roles and additional footprint expansion to support global growth

Expanded facility officially opened by Freudenberg Group CEO

Freudenberg Medical, a leading global design and manufacturing partner for minimally invasive medical devices, has announced the creation of 100 new jobs, as it marks the official opening of its newly expanded facility in Galway, Ireland.

The company, which is part of the Freudenberg Group, celebrated the official opening of its expanded facility today at an event attended by Dr. Mohsen Sohi, CEO of the Freudenberg Group.

The newly opened facility increases Freudenberg Medical's existing manufacturing footprint in Galway by 50% while the newly announced jobs will increase staffing levels by 25%, bringing total staff numbers in Galway to 400 within the next 18 months. The new roles include positions in engineering, research and development, manufacturing operations, quality and support services.

The expansion is a strategic move to meet soaring global demand for the company's critical metal components used in minimally invasive surgery catheters. It also positions Freudenberg Medical to develop increasingly complex products to serve its global customer base.

Commenting on today's announcement, CEO of Freudenberg Medical, Dr. Mark Ostwald, said the opening of the expanded facility was a significant milestone for the company's Irish operations.

"Ireland is of strategic significance within our global network. The country is renowned worldwide as a leader in the life sciences sector and stands as an epitome of excellence and innovation for medical devices. With the investment in our newly expanded facility and plans to further increase our team, we look forward to building on our 25-year history as we strengthen our presence in Ireland."

Freudenberg Medical employs more than 1,000 people in Ireland, operating from a combined 200,000 sq ft manufacturing footprint at facilities in Galway and Co. Leitrim. Together, its Irish operations manufacture more than 16 million complex catheters each year, serving a global customer base.

Freudenberg Medical operates sites in key industry hubs across the US, Europe, Asia and Costa Rica. Its Irish facilities were originally established as joint venture partnerships with the former Cambus Medical and VistaMed operations which have now transitioned into Freudenberg Medical.

Vice President and General Manager of Freudenberg Medical's Galway facility, Steven Langan, said, "The continued success and accelerated growth of our Galway operations is a testament to the dedication of our talented teams for high-quality, innovative products and excellent customer service. We look forward to deepening our partnerships with customers as we add new capacity, capability, and talent in Galway."

Recruitment for the newly announced positions at Freudenberg Medical is already underway.

About Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical is an innovative partner for the design, development and manufacture of medical devices and components that play a critical role in a variety of medical and pharmaceutical applications. With 11 manufacturing operations and more than 2,500 associates worldwide, Freudenberg Medical offers a wide range of capabilities for minimally invasive medical devices from complex catheters, hypotubes, needles, and balloons, to advanced drug/device coating solutions. With extensive expertise in molding and extrusion of thermoplastic and silicone components, the company also supports an end-to-end supply chain solution to deliver complex medical devices for diagnostic, surgical and biopharmaceutical tubing applications. www.freudenbergmedical.com

Freudenberg Medical is part of the Freudenberg Group, a global technology group that strengthens its customers and society long-term through forward-looking innovations. Together with its partners, customers and research institutions, the Freudenberg Group develops leading-edge technologies and excellent products and services for about 40 markets and for thousands of applications: seals, vibration control components, batteries and fuel cells, technical textiles, filters, cleaning technologies and products, specialty chemicals and medical products. Innovation strength, strong customer orientation, diversity, and team spirit are the cornerstones of the Group. The 175-year-old company lives by its core values: a commitment to excellence, reliability and pro-active, responsible action. In 2022, the Freudenberg Group employed over 51,000 people in around 60 countries worldwide and generated sales of more than €11.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.freudenberg.com.

