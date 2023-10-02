Infleqtion Names Dr. Marco Palumbo as Director of Business Development in the United Kingdom

Innovate UK Leader Brings More than 20 Years Experience in Quantum Tech

OXFORD, England, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion , the world's quantum information company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Marco Palumbo to Director of Business Development, UK. Dr. Palumbo joins Infleqtion from Innovate UK , a non-departmental funding delivery agency of the British Government, where he served as Innovation Lead in the Quantum Technologies Challenge team, a unit responsible for more than £200m of investment in the quantum industry in the United Kingdom (UK) to date.

Based in Infleqtion's Oxford office, Dr. Palumbo will identify strategic opportunities to expand Infleqtion's market presence in the UK and collaborate with potential partners in the emerging quantum technology ecosystem. He will also develop and launch the next evolution of Infleqtion's growth strategy and foster relationships with potential customers across both public and private industries.

"I'm proud to welcome Dr. Marco Palumbo as the Director of Business Development at Infleqtion UK," said Scott Faris, CEO of Infleqtion. "Dr. Palumbo brings expertise in quantum technology and a steadfast strategic vision. He will play a pivotal role in forging new partnerships and advancing the frontiers of quantum innovation in the UK and beyond."

Dr. Palumbo served as the Principal Licensing and Ventures Manager at Oxford University Innovation. There, he managed an extensive portfolio of intellectual properties and was instrumental in the creation of 12 different university spinouts. Notably, he was instrumental in the creation of Oxford Quantum Circuits, Quantum Motion Technologies, Oxford Ionics, Orca Computing, Quantum Dice and QuantrolOx, all core companies in the British and international quantum ecosystems. Dr. Palumbo holds a bachelor's degree in materials engineering from the University of Salento, and a doctorate in engineering from the University of Durham. He held postdoctoral positions at the University of Durham, the University of Salento and the University of Surrey.

"This is a time of rapid growth and development for both Infleqtion and the broader quantum industry," said Dr. Marco Palumbo, Director of Business Development, Infleqtion UK. "We're on the cusp of true quantum adoption, and I look forward to leveraging my passion and experience to help Infleqtion shape the future of quantum technology."

Today's news comes on the heels of an exciting year for Infleqtion UK. The company was recently awarded funding to expand its manufacturing capabilities for quantum-enabled systems. The funding will support the development of a new type of optical atomic clock that far exceeds the accuracy and reliability of current Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS)-based systems. Additionally, Infleqtion also announced their successful bids for the Quantum End-to-end Compilation for Combinatorial Optimisation (QECCO) project and Quantum Contextual Artificial Intelligence for Long-range Correlations (Q-CALC) project. Q-CALC will provide the UK with a powerful sovereign capability in quantum machine learning with a clear line-of-sight to improve prediction and decision-making for defence applications. QECCO will focus on using quantum algorithms to solve complex combinatorial optimisation problems in logistics and deliver this crucial quantum software capability to the UK National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC).

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information precisely where it is needed. By operating at the Edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in PNT, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. Headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU; and Oxford, UK. Learn how Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover at www.Infleqtion.com .

Infleqtion UK is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the flagship commercial brand Infleqtion. Infleqtion UK has a fully equipped quantum research laboratory and established production facilities in Oxford for its UK-developed Photonically Integrated Cold Atom Source (PICAS) product. The company conducts advanced research and development in inertial sensing and advanced timing for navigation within GNSS-denied environments, radiofrequency sensors for communications and defense applications, memory modules for secure quantum networks, and quantum information platforms for computation and simulation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235752/Infleqtion_Marco_Palumbo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961782/Infleqtion_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infleqtion-names-dr-marco-palumbo-as-director-of-business-development-in-the-united-kingdom-301943682.html