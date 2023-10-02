Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Update on Investment Management Arrangements

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

From: Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 2 October 2023

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company" or "Mid Wynd")

Update on Investment Management Arrangements

Further to its previous announcements the Board is pleased to report that with effect from the end of the day on 29 September 2023 the Company has appointed Lazard Asset Management Limited as its investment manager. Juniper Partners Limited has been appointed as the Company's alternative investment fund manager.

The Board are also pleased to announce that Juniper Partners Limited has been appointed as the Company's company secretary and administrator.

The Company's depositary agreement with Northern Trust Investor Services Limited has been terminated and the Company's depositary is now J.P. Morgan Europe Limited.

The registered address of the Company will change to 28 Walker Street, Edinburgh EH3 7HR.

For further information please contact:

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

Russell Napier (Chairman)

Via the Company Secretary

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary 0131 378 0500