Tap Global Group Plc - Agreement to Launch in the United States

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

2 October 2023

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap" or the "Company")

Agreement to Launch in the United States

Partnership with US-Based Digital Infrastructure Platform Zero Hash Will Enable 45 Million Active Cryptocurrency Users in the US to Access Tap's Solutions*

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the regulated cryptocurrency app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, is pleased to announce its intention to launch in the United States, via its wholly owned subsidiary Tap Americas, through a partnership with Zero Hash LLC ("Zero Hash"), a Chicago-based B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform.

Highlights:

Tap will operate under Zero Hash's existing regulatory coverage in the US

Tap's US users will be offered access to 24 digital assets, including BTC, ETH, XRP and USDC

Tap's US application is expected to launch in Q4 2023 to a significant waiting list

Launch in the US to underpin continued expansion of Tap's growing user base

The US is the world's largest cryptocurrency market, estimated to account for 48% of the global market growth between 2022 and 2027**, with 17% of all US adults having invested in cryptocurrencies***. As previously announced, Tap incorporated a US entity earlier this year but maintained a prudent approach to market entry given the legal complexities inherent in launching in the country, focusing instead on European growth, the launch of several B2B initiatives and the strengthening of its leadership team.

Through this partnership with Zero Hash, a well-established and regulated US entity, the Company has now identified a pathway to launch in the US whilst ensuring the requisite regulatory coverage for the new US business and the Company as a whole.

Tap has built a significant waiting list in the US, which has 45 million active cryptocurrency users, and the Company is now able to provide customers with access to 24 digital assets, including major global cryptocurrencies BTC, ETH, XRP and USDC. Utilising Zero Hash's building blocks of liquidity, custody, and settlement, Tap will be able to facilitate P2P transfers and crypto swaps, with users able to deposit crypto from an external wallet, withdraw crypto to an external wallet, and earn crypto rewards.

The partnership with Zero Hash will also enable Tap to launch a fiat-to-crypto on-and-off-ramp later in 2023. Tap's customers will in due course be able to buy and sell crypto via ACH (Automated Clearing House) bank transfers.

David Carr, CEO of Tap Global Group Plc, commented:

"We are excited to be working with Zero Hash and to be launching Tap in the United States. The US is the biggest cryptocurrency market in the world but has also suffered from the impact of bad actors in the market. Tap will offer its new users a secure, regulated and innovative alternative to the platforms currently falling under regulatory scrutiny for their imprudent approach to the safety of consumers and their digital assets.

In Zero Hash, we have found a well-established partner that shares our regulation-first approach and will be able to provide us with a platform for establishing a significant presence in the US.

With over 200,000 registered Tap users already, the US launch, expected in Q4 2023, will pave the way for further expansion into additional countries, including Canada and Australia."

Edward Woodford, CEO of Zero Hash, added:

"Tap has established itself as a leading money app in Europe, onboarding hundreds of thousands of users to the crypto economy.

We are pleased that Tap has chosen to partner with Zero Hash for their expansion to the US, reinforcing our position as the most trusted and sophisticated B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure for global innovators."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

* Zippia, 30 Striking Cryptocurrency Statistics [2023]: Market Value, Bitcoin Usage, and Trends

** Technavio, Cryptocurrency Market by Type, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027, April 2023

*** Pew Research Centre Cryptocurrency Survey 2023

Enquiries:

Tap Global Group Plc

David Carr, Chief Executive Officer Via Vigo Consulting

Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Advisor)

Guy Miller / Narisha Ragoonanthun +44 (0)20 220 9795 Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Ben Simons / Kendall Hill / Peter Jacob +44 (0)20 7390 0230 tapglobal@vigoconsulting.com

About Tap Global Plc

Tap's group of company's provide a fully regulated cryptocurrency app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology.

Through a single app, Tap's over 200,000 users can access several major cryptocurrency exchanges and, utilising Tap's proprietary Artificial Intelligence middleware, customers benefit from best-execution and pricing in real time. Through the Tap card (EU only), users can also convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat to spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Tap is one of only a handful of unified solutions operators fully regulated to provide DLT services and was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company approved by Mastercard in Europe.

Learn more: www.withtap.com

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash's turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its affiliates, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups, as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs, and the ability to earn crypto through staking and more. Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC. Zero Hash Australia Pty Limited is registered with the DCE registered provider number 100804170-001.