Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 40/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-10-02 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 07.11.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.11.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2023 - Storent Holdings STOBOND110 Public offering RIG 09.10.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.10.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCA387533A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.10.2023 - Linas Agro Group LNA1L Notice on General VLN 06.10.2023 meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.10.2023 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.10.2023 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.10.2023 Coffee Address Holding Coupon payment date RIG COFAD090025FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.10.2023 LHV Group LHVB105033A Initial TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.10.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.10.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Activity results, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2023 Kauno energija KNR1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.10.2023 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. Coupon payment date TLN IUTE110026A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.10.2023 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.10.2023 Hagen Bikes HAGEN Extraordinary TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2023 Šiauliu bankas SABB0104725A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.10.2023 Attistibas finanšu institucija Coupon payment date RIG Altum ALTM004426A For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.