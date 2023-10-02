FirstGroup Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
2 October 2023
Name of applicant:
FirstGroup plc
Name of scheme:
1. FirstGroup Long Term Incentive Plan
2. FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan
3. FirstGroup Sharesave Plan
Period of return:
From:
1 April 2023
To:
30 September 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
1. 947,838
2. 191,347
3. 986,685
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
1. Nil
2. Nil
3. Nil
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
1. Nil
2. 98,253
3. Nil
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
1. 947,838
2. 93,094
3. 986,685
In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1
Enquiries:
Vanessa Estella
Deputy Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc
+44 07890 422877