Bonalive Biomaterials has appointed Jort Kooistra as vice president, Commercial Operations effective 2 October 2023. Jort Kooistra will bring his diverse background in business development, commercialization, and sales, combined with his strong foundation in medical training to Bonalive.

"We are excited to announce that such an experienced international health tech executive as Jort Kooistra is joining our team. He joins Bonalive, in this coming phase of growth, as we take our commercialization to the next level with an increased focus on combating the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance, AMR", Heidi Rantala, CEO of Bonalive.

Jort Koistra's experience in regenerative medicine is extensive, having worked in many international companies including Depuy, Johnson Johnson, RTI Surgical, Bioventus, and Bonesupport. He brings to Bonalive his expertise for advancing more sustainable solutions within the healthcare sector. Jort Kooistra has an EMBA degree from Nyenrode Business University, and BSc degree in Physical therapy from Hogeschool Utrecht.

"I am impressed with the knowledge and the amount of international thought leadership within Bonalive that are committed to S53P4 bioactive glass. Bonalive is a company of the future combating the frontline of the increasing challenge of antimicrobial resistance. I look forward to contributing to this next phase of growth to bring Bonalive's Smart Healing experience to an increasing number of surgeons and their patients worldwide", Jort Kooistra, vice president, commercial operations, Bonalive Biomaterials.

About Bonalive Biomaterials

Bonalive is a smart biomaterials company, combating the globally increasing challenge of antimicrobial resistance by transforming healthcare at the intersection of biology and technology. Bonalive provides patients and surgeons with well-proven and safe bone regenerative products in orthopedics, trauma, spine, septic bone surgery, diabetic foot osteomyelitis, benign bone tumor, and mastoid surgery. With over 20 years of clinical history and one of the most evidence-based technologies in the industry, we are re-imagining a world where infections can be treated without antibiotics. It's time to heal smarter. SmartHealing

For further information, please visit: www.bonalive.com.

