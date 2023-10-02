Coinsilium Group Limited: New Coinsilium Website -2

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: New Coinsilium Website and Web3 Social Network Initiatives

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: New Coinsilium Website and Web3 Social Network Initiatives 02-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: New Coinsilium Website and Web3 Social Network Initiatives London, UK, 2 October 2023 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor and venture builder is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website www.coinsilium.com and details of certain Web3 initiatives underway. The launch of the new website marks a critical element in the Company's commitment to capitalising on emerging opportunities in Web3 technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly at the intersection of AI and Blockchain, whilst providing investors with a valuable resource for gaining a better understanding of Coinsilium's Web3 investments and advisory services work. Web3, short for "Web 3.0," is the decentralised successor to Web2, and represents a shift towards a more open, and user-centric iteration of the internet, where individuals have greater control over their digital lives and where trust is established through code and cryptography rather than centralised intermediaries. It is an evolving sector with the potential to reshape how we interact, transact, and collaborate online. The Global Web 3.0 Market size was valued at USD 3.34 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 49.10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 46.7% from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent report published by Cognitive Market Research. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/3-0-market-hit-49-085000627.html Coinsilium Web3 Social Network Initiatives As stated in the Company's Interim report released 27 September 2023, the Company has started working with and providing strategic advisory services to certain partners engaged in the development of applications for a soon to be released decentralised Web3 Social Network ecosystem project ("the Project"). Decentralised social networks will give users greater control over their data and content. Users can own their data, control who accesses it, and potentially monetise their contributions and work. Activity in Web3 Social Networks has been rapidly scaling over the last 12 months, powered by the development of large-scale decentralised network infrastructure protocols such as Lens, a blockchain based open-source social graph. https://www.lens.xyz/ Coinsilium's participation and economic interests in the new Project will be represented through a material stake in its network tokens. We expect to be able to provide a further, more comprehensive update on the Project roadmap ahead of its TestNet launch, currently slated for Q1 2024. When Shift Happens Podcast sponsorship In preparation for the Project launch, Coinsilium is embarking on a number of global awareness and promotional initiatives, the first of which we are pleased to announce today is our engagement as main sponsor for the new series of the "When Shift Happens" podcast run by renowned Web3 entrepreneur and podcast host Kevin Follonier. "When Shift Happens" already has a large global following and features regular interviews with famous names and rising stars in the Web3/Crypto space. The series will also feature interviews with founders from several Coinsilium investment and advisory project companies. Further details and links to podcasts can be found here: https://linktr.ee/whenshifthappens_ Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia commented: "We are delighted to unveil the new Coinsilium website which highlights the Company's Web3/Exponential technology focus whilst showcasing our growing portfolio of investments and advisory projects. We are also pleased to provide early details of the exciting Web3 Social Network project we are currently working on, and the first of our awareness initiatives, our sponsorship of the 'When Shift Happens' podcast series and its impressive line-up of entrepreneurs and builders in Web3, DeFi, NFTs and DAOs. We encourage everyone to look out for the 'When Shift Happens' educational and pertinent interviews through the link provided". Web3 Social Networks Explained Across the current generation of centralised Web2 Social Networks such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and 'X' (formerly Twitter) the interests of shareholders and platform users are not aligned. Revenues for Web2 Social Networks are mainly derived from advertising whilst users get to use the platforms at no cost, with an accepted trade-off being that users agree to grant the platform the rights to commercially exploit their personal data. In contrast, with Web3 Social Networks, users are the effective owners of the network and can realise economic interests via their ownership of network tokens and through their contribution to the network's governance. Users can also be rewarded for their creative activities across the network and the traffic generated by the consumption of their content. Here are some of the benefits and advantages that users can expect to experience from Web3 social networks: -- Ownership and Control: In Web3, users have more control over their data and content. Unlike Web2 platforms where data is stored on centralised servers owned by the platform, Web3 networks utilise decentralised technologies such as blockchain to allow users to own and control their data. This reduces the risk of data breaches and gives users the ability to decide how their data is used. -- Privacy: Web3 developers often emphasise privacy by design. Users have the ability to choose what personal information they share and with whom. With encryption and decentralised storage, user data is less susceptible to being exploited for targeted advertising or other purposes without explicit user consent. -- Monetisation: Web3 can enable users to directly monetise their content and interactions. Cryptocurrencies and tokens can be integrated into platforms, allowing users to receive rewards for contributing valuable content or engaging with the community. This can create new opportunities for content creators to earn income without relying solely on platform monetisation models. -- Interoperability: Web3 networks often prioritise interoperability between platforms and applications. This means that users can seamlessly interact and share data across different platforms, creating a more connected and versatile online experience. -- Reduced Middlemen: Traditional Web2 platforms often involve intermediaries such as platform owners and advertisers who profit from user data and interactions. In Web3, these intermediaries can be minimised or eliminated, allowing users to directly engage with each other without unnecessary middlemen. -- Decentralised Governance: Web3 networks often involve users in the decision-making process through decentralised governance mechanisms. Users can participate in voting on platform changes, upgrades, and policies, giving them a say in how the platform evolves. -- Data Portability: Web3 networks can make it easier for users to move their data and content between different services. This promotes competition and gives users the flexibility to switch platforms without losing their history and connections. -- Resilience and Reliability: Because Web3 operates on decentralised networks, they can be more resilient to outages and technical issues. Data is distributed across multiple nodes, reducing the impact of server failures. -- Incentivised Communities: Web3 networks often foster strong and engaged communities by allowing users to have a stake in the success of the network. This can lead to more vibrant and meaningful interactions compared to platforms where users are usually seen as mere consumers. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

