DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 02-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 29 September 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 165,000 135,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.112 GBP0.962 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.104 GBP0.957 GBP0.959708 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.108607

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 665,417,715 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3659 1.110 XDUB 08:39:24 00067180653TRLO0 728 1.110 XDUB 08:39:24 00067180654TRLO0 4714 1.106 XDUB 09:21:42 00067181618TRLO0 5077 1.106 XDUB 11:34:00 00067184651TRLO0 4350 1.106 XDUB 11:34:00 00067184652TRLO0 4678 1.110 XDUB 12:16:44 00067185960TRLO0 4452 1.110 XDUB 12:16:44 00067185961TRLO0 4376 1.110 XDUB 12:34:05 00067186328TRLO0 4365 1.108 XDUB 12:34:05 00067186329TRLO0 2000 1.110 XDUB 12:51:06 00067186614TRLO0 2689 1.110 XDUB 12:51:06 00067186615TRLO0 512 1.110 XDUB 12:51:06 00067186616TRLO0 85 1.108 XDUB 13:31:06 00067187556TRLO0 4565 1.108 XDUB 13:40:17 00067187814TRLO0 4503 1.108 XDUB 13:40:17 00067187815TRLO0 4772 1.108 XDUB 13:40:17 00067187816TRLO0 501 1.108 XDUB 13:59:14 00067188272TRLO0 512 1.108 XDUB 13:59:14 00067188273TRLO0 3352 1.110 XDUB 14:00:32 00067188308TRLO0 1524 1.110 XDUB 14:00:32 00067188309TRLO0 851 1.110 XDUB 14:13:13 00067188693TRLO0 404 1.110 XDUB 14:13:13 00067188694TRLO0 36 1.110 XDUB 14:13:13 00067188695TRLO0 435 1.110 XDUB 14:13:54 00067188712TRLO0 3126 1.110 XDUB 14:13:54 00067188713TRLO0 1486 1.112 XDUB 14:27:21 00067189224TRLO0 5847 1.112 XDUB 14:27:21 00067189225TRLO0 315 1.112 XDUB 14:29:21 00067189296TRLO0 4054 1.112 XDUB 14:29:21 00067189297TRLO0 4986 1.110 XDUB 14:35:21 00067189601TRLO0 4452 1.110 XDUB 14:35:21 00067189602TRLO0 6704 1.110 XDUB 14:40:04 00067189919TRLO0 3352 1.110 XDUB 14:40:05 00067189920TRLO0 2457 1.110 XDUB 14:40:05 00067189921TRLO0 6053 1.110 XDUB 14:42:49 00067190018TRLO0 2804 1.110 XDUB 14:44:59 00067190079TRLO0 1 1.108 XDUB 15:04:03 00067190907TRLO0 1 1.108 XDUB 15:04:03 00067190908TRLO0 6704 1.108 XDUB 15:05:21 00067190974TRLO0 347 1.108 XDUB 15:05:21 00067190975TRLO0 3352 1.108 XDUB 15:06:22 00067191011TRLO0 1524 1.108 XDUB 15:06:22 00067191012TRLO0 6704 1.108 XDUB 15:08:36 00067191129TRLO0 2359 1.106 XDUB 15:25:36 00067191655TRLO0 675 1.106 XDUB 15:25:36 00067191656TRLO0 593 1.106 XDUB 15:25:36 00067191657TRLO0 433 1.106 XDUB 15:25:36 00067191658TRLO0 361 1.106 XDUB 15:25:36 00067191659TRLO0 1 1.108 XDUB 15:44:35 00067192354TRLO0 1 1.108 XDUB 15:44:35 00067192355TRLO0 435 1.108 XDUB 15:44:35 00067192356TRLO0 430 1.108 XDUB 15:44:35 00067192357TRLO0 433 1.108 XDUB 15:47:19 00067192453TRLO0 430 1.108 XDUB 15:49:49 00067192577TRLO0 429 1.108 XDUB 15:51:19 00067192628TRLO0 2193 1.108 XDUB 15:51:31 00067192631TRLO0 806 1.108 XDUB 15:51:31 00067192632TRLO0 1760 1.108 XDUB 15:51:31 00067192633TRLO0 1 1.108 XDUB 15:51:31 00067192634TRLO0 2121 1.108 XDUB 15:57:36 00067192821TRLO0 4889 1.108 XDUB 15:57:36 00067192822TRLO0 4376 1.108 XDUB 15:57:36 00067192823TRLO0 16 1.108 XDUB 15:57:36 00067192824TRLO0 2651 1.106 XDUB 16:04:36 00067193150TRLO0 2075 1.106 XDUB 16:04:36 00067193151TRLO0 2000 1.106 XDUB 16:04:36 00067193152TRLO0 1 1.106 XDUB 16:11:36 00067193599TRLO0 3 1.106 XDUB 16:11:36 00067193600TRLO0 620 1.106 XDUB 16:14:48 00067193815TRLO0 45 1.106 XDUB 16:14:49 00067193817TRLO0 3894 1.106 XDUB 16:14:49 00067193818TRLO0 51 1.104 XDUB 16:14:49 00067193819TRLO0 3509 1.104 XDUB 16:14:49 00067193820TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4398 95.80 XLON 08:39:24 00067180652TRLO0 4579 95.80 XLON 08:39:24 00067180655TRLO0 4823 95.80 XLON 09:21:42 00067181617TRLO0 253 96.20 XLON 10:53:19 00067183744TRLO0 2524 96.20 XLON 10:58:40 00067183818TRLO0 2462 96.20 XLON 10:58:40 00067183819TRLO0 4520 95.80 XLON 10:59:37 00067183838TRLO0 4748 95.80 XLON 11:10:36 00067184071TRLO0 4855 95.80 XLON 11:34:00 00067184650TRLO0 3351 95.70 XLON 12:16:44 00067185962TRLO0 4432 95.70 XLON 12:34:05 00067186326TRLO0 1231 95.70 XLON 12:34:05 00067186327TRLO0 6809 96.00 XLON 13:39:41 00067187809TRLO0

