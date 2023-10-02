Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
02.10.23
08:06 Uhr
1,092 Euro
-0,002
-0,18 %
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 29 September 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis 
Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           165,000     135,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.112     GBP0.962 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.104     GBP0.957 
                                    GBP0.959708 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.108607

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 665,417,715 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3659       1.110         XDUB      08:39:24      00067180653TRLO0 
728       1.110         XDUB      08:39:24      00067180654TRLO0 
4714       1.106         XDUB      09:21:42      00067181618TRLO0 
5077       1.106         XDUB      11:34:00      00067184651TRLO0 
4350       1.106         XDUB      11:34:00      00067184652TRLO0 
4678       1.110         XDUB      12:16:44      00067185960TRLO0 
4452       1.110         XDUB      12:16:44      00067185961TRLO0 
4376       1.110         XDUB      12:34:05      00067186328TRLO0 
4365       1.108         XDUB      12:34:05      00067186329TRLO0 
2000       1.110         XDUB      12:51:06      00067186614TRLO0 
2689       1.110         XDUB      12:51:06      00067186615TRLO0 
512       1.110         XDUB      12:51:06      00067186616TRLO0 
85        1.108         XDUB      13:31:06      00067187556TRLO0 
4565       1.108         XDUB      13:40:17      00067187814TRLO0 
4503       1.108         XDUB      13:40:17      00067187815TRLO0 
4772       1.108         XDUB      13:40:17      00067187816TRLO0 
501       1.108         XDUB      13:59:14      00067188272TRLO0 
512       1.108         XDUB      13:59:14      00067188273TRLO0 
3352       1.110         XDUB      14:00:32      00067188308TRLO0 
1524       1.110         XDUB      14:00:32      00067188309TRLO0 
851       1.110         XDUB      14:13:13      00067188693TRLO0 
404       1.110         XDUB      14:13:13      00067188694TRLO0 
36        1.110         XDUB      14:13:13      00067188695TRLO0 
435       1.110         XDUB      14:13:54      00067188712TRLO0 
3126       1.110         XDUB      14:13:54      00067188713TRLO0 
1486       1.112         XDUB      14:27:21      00067189224TRLO0 
5847       1.112         XDUB      14:27:21      00067189225TRLO0 
315       1.112         XDUB      14:29:21      00067189296TRLO0 
4054       1.112         XDUB      14:29:21      00067189297TRLO0 
4986       1.110         XDUB      14:35:21      00067189601TRLO0 
4452       1.110         XDUB      14:35:21      00067189602TRLO0 
6704       1.110         XDUB      14:40:04      00067189919TRLO0 
3352       1.110         XDUB      14:40:05      00067189920TRLO0 
2457       1.110         XDUB      14:40:05      00067189921TRLO0 
6053       1.110         XDUB      14:42:49      00067190018TRLO0 
2804       1.110         XDUB      14:44:59      00067190079TRLO0 
1        1.108         XDUB      15:04:03      00067190907TRLO0 
1        1.108         XDUB      15:04:03      00067190908TRLO0 
6704       1.108         XDUB      15:05:21      00067190974TRLO0 
347       1.108         XDUB      15:05:21      00067190975TRLO0 
3352       1.108         XDUB      15:06:22      00067191011TRLO0 
1524       1.108         XDUB      15:06:22      00067191012TRLO0 
6704       1.108         XDUB      15:08:36      00067191129TRLO0 
2359       1.106         XDUB      15:25:36      00067191655TRLO0 
675       1.106         XDUB      15:25:36      00067191656TRLO0 
593       1.106         XDUB      15:25:36      00067191657TRLO0 
433       1.106         XDUB      15:25:36      00067191658TRLO0 
361       1.106         XDUB      15:25:36      00067191659TRLO0 
1        1.108         XDUB      15:44:35      00067192354TRLO0 
1        1.108         XDUB      15:44:35      00067192355TRLO0 
435       1.108         XDUB      15:44:35      00067192356TRLO0 
430       1.108         XDUB      15:44:35      00067192357TRLO0 
433       1.108         XDUB      15:47:19      00067192453TRLO0 
430       1.108         XDUB      15:49:49      00067192577TRLO0 
429       1.108         XDUB      15:51:19      00067192628TRLO0 
2193       1.108         XDUB      15:51:31      00067192631TRLO0 
806       1.108         XDUB      15:51:31      00067192632TRLO0 
1760       1.108         XDUB      15:51:31      00067192633TRLO0 
1        1.108         XDUB      15:51:31      00067192634TRLO0 
2121       1.108         XDUB      15:57:36      00067192821TRLO0 
4889       1.108         XDUB      15:57:36      00067192822TRLO0 
4376       1.108         XDUB      15:57:36      00067192823TRLO0 
16        1.108         XDUB      15:57:36      00067192824TRLO0 
2651       1.106         XDUB      16:04:36      00067193150TRLO0 
2075       1.106         XDUB      16:04:36      00067193151TRLO0 
2000       1.106         XDUB      16:04:36      00067193152TRLO0 
1        1.106         XDUB      16:11:36      00067193599TRLO0 
3        1.106         XDUB      16:11:36      00067193600TRLO0 
620       1.106         XDUB      16:14:48      00067193815TRLO0 
45        1.106         XDUB      16:14:49      00067193817TRLO0 
3894       1.106         XDUB      16:14:49      00067193818TRLO0 
51        1.104         XDUB      16:14:49      00067193819TRLO0 
3509       1.104         XDUB      16:14:49      00067193820TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4398       95.80         XLON      08:39:24      00067180652TRLO0 
4579       95.80         XLON      08:39:24      00067180655TRLO0 
4823       95.80         XLON      09:21:42      00067181617TRLO0 
253       96.20         XLON      10:53:19      00067183744TRLO0 
2524       96.20         XLON      10:58:40      00067183818TRLO0 
2462       96.20         XLON      10:58:40      00067183819TRLO0 
4520       95.80         XLON      10:59:37      00067183838TRLO0 
4748       95.80         XLON      11:10:36      00067184071TRLO0 
4855       95.80         XLON      11:34:00      00067184650TRLO0 
3351       95.70         XLON      12:16:44      00067185962TRLO0 
4432       95.70         XLON      12:34:05      00067186326TRLO0 
1231       95.70         XLON      12:34:05      00067186327TRLO0 
6809       96.00         XLON      13:39:41      00067187809TRLO0 
10278      96.00         XLON      13:39:41      00067187810TRLO0 
6667       96.00         XLON      13:39:41      00067187811TRLO0 
484       96.00         XLON      14:11:50      00067188643TRLO0 
4714       96.00         XLON      14:11:50      00067188644TRLO0 
5146       96.00         XLON      14:13:11      00067188691TRLO0 
5914       96.00         XLON      14:23:51      00067189051TRLO0 
4273       96.00         XLON      14:27:21      00067189223TRLO0 
4540       96.00         XLON      14:29:21      00067189295TRLO0 
7396       96.00         XLON      14:40:02      00067189918TRLO0 
3947       96.00         XLON      14:42:49      00067190015TRLO0 
397       96.00         XLON      14:42:49      00067190016TRLO0 
386       96.00         XLON      14:42:49      00067190017TRLO0 
347       95.90         XLON      15:20:03      00067191443TRLO0 
2863       96.00         XLON      15:25:01      00067191643TRLO0 
1090       96.00         XLON      15:25:01      00067191644TRLO0 
527       96.00         XLON      15:31:01      00067191849TRLO0 
4529       96.00         XLON      15:31:01      00067191850TRLO0 
8555       96.20         XLON      15:37:01      00067192062TRLO0 
1114       96.20         XLON      15:37:01      00067192063TRLO0 
5296       96.20         XLON      15:44:41      00067192363TRLO0 
4637       96.20         XLON      15:55:31      00067192741TRLO0 
286       96.20         XLON      15:55:31      00067192742TRLO0 
298       96.20         XLON      15:55:31      00067192743TRLO0 
2331       95.70         XLON      16:14:49      00067193816TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  275015 
EQS News ID:  1738541 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1738541&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.