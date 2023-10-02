Getvisibility's Singapore Expansion Receives Major Boost with IMDA Accreditation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getvisibility, a leading global provider of data security and compliance solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its expansion into the Singaporean market. The company has been awarded the prestigious accreditation by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), reinforcing Getvisibility's commitment to delivering cutting-edge data security solutions in Southeast Asia.



The IMDA Accreditation programme recognised Getvisibility's dedication to uphold the highest standards of data protection and compliance. Being accredited, Getvisibility joins a select group of companies that provides data security solutions in Singapore, demonstrating the company's expertise and trustworthiness in the field.

In conjunction with this announcement, Getvisibility has inaugurated its Singapore office, strategically located in the heart of the city-state's thriving technology hub. This new office will serve as the regional headquarters for Getvisibility's operations in Southeast Asia, enabling the company to better support its growing customer base and collaborate more closely with local partners.

"We are pleased to welcome Getvisibility as the latest addition to IMDA's Accreditation Programme. With their leading AI and machine learning solution, we envision that Government agencies and enterprises can work seamlessly within their organisation for real time, accurate data discovery and classification of documents. We look forward to supporting Getvisibility's new regional headquarters in Singapore, and to open new doors to accelerate their expansion in the region," said Edwin Low, Director of Enterprise and Ecosystem Development at IMDA.

One of the standout achievements of Getvisibility's Singapore expansion is the development of a cutting-edge product, tailored specifically to meet the requirements of the local privacy and security regulations and frameworks. By leveraging Getvisibility's state-of-the-art AI technology, this localised solution will empower organisations in Singapore to proactively manage and secure their sensitive data, ensuring compliance with the stringent data protection and governance requirements.

Mark Brosnan, CEO of Getvisibility, expressed his excitement about this significant development, stating, "We are immensely thrilled about the opportunity to expand our footprint in Singapore and to receive IMDA's accreditation. This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to helping organisations in Singapore protect their data, ensuring they meet the regulatory requirements. We are dedicated to providing innovative, AI-powered solutions that empower businesses to navigate the complex landscape of data security and compliance."

Getvisibility's entry into the Singaporean market aligns with the company's global mission to revolutionise data security and compliance with cutting-edge technology. As a trusted partner for organisations worldwide, Getvisibility is poised to make a substantial impact in Southeast Asia by offering best-in-class solutions for data protection and regulatory compliance.

For more information about Getvisibility and its innovative data security solutions, please visit www.getvisibility.com

About Getvisibility:

Getvisibility is a global leader in data security and compliance solutions. Leveraging advanced AI technology, Getvisibility provides organisations with the tools they need to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and safeguarding against data breaches. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Getvisibility empowers businesses to take control of their data and enhance their cybersecurity posture.