Pursuant to the conditions, notice is hereby given to bondholders that, as result of the dividend of €3.0 per share, payable from October 2, 2023, to holders of record on September 29, 2023, in accordance with conditions 15.7.2, the calculation agent has determined the new conversion/exchange ratio shall be adjusted from 1.018 (one and 18 thousandths) to 1.030 (one and 30 thousandths), effective October 2, 2023.

