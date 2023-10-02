Anzeige
Montag, 02.10.2023
Morgen früh! – Zeitvorteil und Frühaufsteher-Bonus nutzen
GlobeNewswire
02.10.2023 | 08:46
59 Leser
Observation status applied to Tuul Mobility OÜ bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-10-02 08:43 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn AS decided on October 2, 2023 to add the observation status to
the bonds of Tuul Mobility OÜ (TUUL100027FA, ISIN code: EE3300002559) starting
from today, October 2, 2023, based on the clause 40.2.2.3. of First North
Rules. 

According to 6 month' Interim Report of 2023 published by the Issuer on
September 29, net assets of the Issuer no longer comply with the requirement
set out in the Commercial Code. 



The purpose of applying observation status is to alert market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
