

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Manufacturing company Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) Monday said its previously announced share buyback programme of up to 500 million pounds is commencing today.



The company plans to purchase a maximum of 202,586,150 shares from the market until October 1, 2024. The repurchased shares are intended to be cancelled or kept in treasury.



Investec Bank plc and J.P. Morgan Securities plc are conducting the programme on behalf of the company.



