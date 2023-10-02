

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Limited (XPP.L), a manufacturer of critical power control components, Monday said ts third-quarter trading has been below expectations, and it sees weaker revenues on a constant currency basis with weak demand. The firm continues to deliver double digit operating margins.



Looking ahead, the company said the weak marked conditions are likely to continue for the remainder of the year, leaving the outlook below prior expectation. Operating profit for the year 2023 is now expected to be broadly similar to last year.



In its trading update, the company said it expects third-quarter revenue to be around 75 million pounds, down around 2% year-on-year on a constant currency basis.



XP Power noted that weaker end-market demand resulted in some customers deferring shipments into 2024. The economic uncertainty in China has also led to a reduction in demand in that market.



The company said its current trading conditions and 2023 outlook were largely hit by weaker market demand leading to customer shipment deferrals.



Amid the week trading conditions, XP Power is implementing a wide range of actions to reduce costs, conserve cash and maximise headroom in its borrowing facilities.



The current order book is around 225 million pounds.



Net debt is currently around 163 million pounds, and the firm expects it to rise further by the year-end.



The second quarter dividend will be paid on October 12. Citing the current circumstances, the Board intends that no further dividends will be paid for 2023 financial year.



XP Power is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and full year trading update on January 11.



