Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd Announces Covenant Waivers and Financing Update

COPL Announces Q3-2023 Covenant Waivers and Financing Update

LONDON, UK and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited ("COPL" or the "Company") (CSE:XOP )(LSE:COPL ), an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company with production and development operations focused in Converse and Natrona Counties, Wyoming, USA, announces that it has entered into an amendment to its Senior Credit Facility providing a waiver of its covenant tests as of September 30, 2023. The waiver is conditional on closing of the Company's financing which has been extended by agreement with Anavio Capital Partners LLP to October 6, 2023. The Company is on track to close the financing prior to 6th October 2023.

About the Company:

COPL is an international oil and gas exploration, development and production company actively pursuing opportunities in the United States with operations in Wyoming.

The Company operates the Cole Creek Unit 100% WI, Barron Flats Shannon (Miscible) Unit 85% WI and holds Barron Flats Federal (Deep) 85% WI in addition to non-unitized lands 100% WI.

The Company's Wyoming operations are one of the most environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighbouring wind farm to power production facilities.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Tom Richardson, Chairman

Mr. John Cowan, CEO

Mr. Ryan Gaffney, CFO

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited

Tel: + 1 (403) 262 5441

Cathy Hume

CHF Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (416) 868 1079 ext. 251

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Charles Goodwin

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 77 4778 8221

Email: copl@yellowjerseypr.com

Neil Passmore / Andrew Chubb

Adviser/Joint Broker

Hannam & Partners

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Peter Krens

Joint Broker

Equity Capital Markets, Tennyson Securities

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033

Alex Wood & Keith Dowsing

Joint Broker

Alternative Resource Capital

AW: +44 (0) 7559 910872

KD: +44 (0) 7559 910873

The Common Shares are listed under the symbol "XOP" on the CSE and under the symbol "COPL" on the London Stock Exchange.

Caution regarding forward looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "initial, "scheduled", "can", "will", "prior to", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "forecast", "future", "continue", "may", "expect", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including, but not limited to, the ability to raise the necessary funding for operations, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties most of which are beyond the control of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd. For example, the uncertainty of reserve estimates, the uncertainty that the Financing will complete the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, cost overruns, health and safety issues, political and environmental risks, commodity price, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation affecting the oil and gas industry could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

SOURCE: Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789140/canadian-overseas-petroleum-ltd-announces-covenant-waivers-and-financing-update