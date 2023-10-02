MAKE LOVE, NOT CAKE - CAKE-LOVING BRITS BAN PARTNERS FROM HOME BAKING, SAYS SURVEY FROM THE DELICIOUS DESSERT COMPANY

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Bake-Off back on our screens, new research reveals Brits love their cakes - but 70% of adults say they wouldn't let their partner loose in the kitchen to bake them at home.

The national poll for The Delicious Dessert Company revealed that, of the seven in ten people that would not allow their partner to bake their own cakes, the top no-go disaster bakes were eclairs (29%), donuts (25%) and cheesecakes (19%).

Whilst not everyone is an avid baker, 78% of Brits still adore their naughty treats: Whilst 40% of Brits like to enjoy a cake in the garden as the sun goes down, others enjoy them when chilling with the candles on (19%), in bed after sex (10%) and even with friends in the hot tub (6%).

Young adults were the sauciest with their cakes - 23% of under 25s said they enjoyed a cake after sex, and 13% whilst chilling in a hot tub with friends. For young parents (aged 25-34), a cake was something to enjoy as a private moment of indulgence when they were away from the kids.

Furthermore, 78% of Brits find joy in cake amid financial stress, with 39% citing cream cakes as a stress-reliever.

However, 73% of people can name iconic cakes that they regard to be boring and in need of a revamp for the modern age. The fluffy madeira cake (28%), and patriotic Victoria sponge (23%) topped the boring list - followed by fruit cake (23%), carrot cake (20%) and scones (20%). Young people seem the most bored by classic cakes, with 88% saying that some baked classics need a makeover.

Claire Smith, Head of Insight at The Delicious Dessert Company said: "Our love of cakes is timeless but, as our research suggests, many younger people are looking for new twists on classics. The cakes people wouldn't trust their partner to make have solid basis - many favourites such as eclairs are actually very challenging to make at home. That's why at The Delicious Dessert Company we have taken the hassle away from the kitchen and made it easy for people to enjoy luscious desserts from their local supermarket. We've also injected an exciting twist into traditional favourites, reinventing classics for a new generation."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/make-love-not-cake---cake-loving-brits-ban-partners-from-home-baking-says-survey-from-the-delicious-dessert-company-301941881.html