Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02
[02.10.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,944,000.00
|EUR
|0
|209,771,051.64
|8.7609
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|891,488.98
|88.4414
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|399,600.00
|EUR
|0
|41,333,155.91
|103.4363
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|119,072.00
|USD
|930.0000
|12,645,365.52
|106.1993
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,139.00
|GBP
|0
|5,931,130.92
|103.8018
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|64,221.00
|EUR
|0
|6,456,445.99
|100.5348
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|48,539.00
|CHF
|0
|4,584,971.99
|94.4595
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,475,618.00
|EUR
|0
|68,870,430.55
|9.2127
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,983,090.00
|USD
|0
|29,359,028.32
|9.8418
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|669,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,494,387.73
|9.6969