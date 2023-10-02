Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Raymond Ashley, President of F3 and Sam Hartmann, VP of Exploration at F3 to the Strathmore technical advisory board.



Mr. Ashley holds a B.Sc. degree in Geophysics from McGill University in Montreal; he is a registered Geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and Saskatchewan and is currently F3's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.



Mr. Hartmann holds a B.Sc. degree from the University of British Columbia; he is a registered Geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Raymond Ashley P. Geo, stated:

"I am honored to accept this role along with Sam Hartmann on the Strathmore Plus Uranium technical advisory board and to work with John Dejoia and Terrence Osier who are very experienced geologists in the US Uranium Industry. I am excited to help the team advance the Strathmore Plus projects in the Gas Hills District and Shirley Basin Region of Wyoming and keen to try to apply my geophysical experience to suggesting possible new approaches to assist the exploration effort."



Sam Hartmann P. Geo, stated:

"I am excited to join the Strathmore Plus Uranium technical advisory board and collaborate with John DeJoia and Terrence Osier on the Night Owl, Agate and Beaver Rim uranium properties in Wyoming. I thank Strathmore for the opportunity and look forward to complementing the Strathmore technical team with my Athabasca Uranium expertise."



Strathmore also announces that Jamie Bannerman has stepped down as a director of the company effective immediately. Dev Randhawa, CEO commented, "We want to thank Jamie for all his efforts and expertise as a director during our busy start up phase at Strathmore. He will be taking on other corporate activities as we move into our drilling and exploration phase."

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl.

The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s. Strathmore received an exploration permit for the Beaver Rim project in October and is now applying for an exploration and drilling permit for Night Owl.

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 888 882 8177

Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182498