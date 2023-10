MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz SE (ALIZY), a German financial services provider, said on Monday that it has extended the mandate of Oliver Bate as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to the Annual Shareholders Meeting in 2028.



In addition, the tenure of Andreas Wimmer as member of the board of management responsible for Life and Asset Management has also been renewed and extended for a period of five years.



