

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) said on Monday that its current trading is in line with its expectations for the year ending March 31, 2024. The company also confirmed their technical guidance for underlying performance.



Further, the British water utility company proposed a PR24 business plan with investment of 13.7 billion pounds between 2025 and 2030 to boost the North West economy. This would result in a regulatory capital value or RCV growth of 8.7 percent per annum, which equates to over 50 percent nominal across the period.



With this plan, the utility provider is expecting to support 30,000 jobs out of which 7000 jobs will be new.



United Utilities plans to fund the program with a combination of equity and debt.



'On this regulatory basis, our PR24 submission assumes notional equity of 1.35 billion pounds, out of a total capital requirement of around 5.2 billion pounds. This gives rise to average gearing across the AMP of 63 percent,' the company said in a statement.



On Friday, United Utilities shares closed at 948.20 pence, up 4.08% on the London Stock Exchange.



