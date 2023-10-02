

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Financial services company Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) on Monday said it received clearance from the European Central Bank (ECB) for its share buyback programme for 1 billion euros.



'BBVA's solid capital position (with a fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 12.99 percent as of June 2023) prompted the bank to announce on July 28, 2023, its intention to proceed with a new share buyback program for €1 billion, in line with its commitment to maintaining attractive shareholder distributions,' the company said.



BBVA plans to repurchase 3 million shares per day from today, including 2.5 million through the Spanish Continuous Market and 500,000 through the DXE Europe.



