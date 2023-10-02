

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems Plc (BA.L), a British arms, security, and aerospace company, said on Monday that the Ministry of Defence has awarded 3.95 billion pounds of funding for the next phase of the UK's next-generation nuclear-powered attack submarine, SSN-AUKUS.



SSN-AUKUS, advanced attack submarines for the Royal Navy will be built the company's site in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.



Having started early design work in 2021, the 3.95 billion pounds funding will cover development work to 2028, enabling BAE Systems to move into the detailed design phase of the program and begin to procure long-lead items.



Manufacture will start towards the end of the decade with the first SSN-AUKUS boat due to be delivered in the late 2030s.



The award will also fund infrastructure investment at BAE Systems' site in Barrow-in-Furness.



The new funding follows the AUKUS announcement in March by Australia, the UK, and U.S.



This will eventually see Australia and the UK operate SSN-AUKUS submarines.



