Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Oct-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.8034 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30959738 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096

October 02, 2023 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)