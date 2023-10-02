DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C) (CEU2 LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Oct-2023 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 80.1203 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21356803 CODE: CEU2 LN ISIN: LU1437015735 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU2 LN Sequence No.: 275079 EQS News ID: 1738791 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 02, 2023 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)