Dow Jones News
02.10.2023 | 09:55
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIU LN) 
Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
02-Oct-2023 / 09:24 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D) 
DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.5517 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1547327 
CODE: PRIU LN 
ISIN: LU1931974858 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1931974858 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRIU LN 
Sequence No.:  275164 
EQS News ID:  1738973 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1738973&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2023 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.