Minister Simon Coveney Announces 67 New Jobs at TitanHQ in Galway

Simon Coveney. T.D., Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, will visit TitanHQ, the leading cybersecurity vendor, to announce 67 new jobs in the west of Ireland today.

GALWAY, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Minister Coveney's announcement outlines the planned recruitment of 67 highly skilled cybersecurity jobs over the next two years, which will see TitanHQ grow to over 200 staff. TitanHQ is the largest indigenous cybersecurity employer in Ireland. Currently, they employ 135 staff in Salthill, Galway, with a further eight based in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

TitanHQ

TitanHQ Logo

The visit will provide Minister Coveney with a firsthand look at TitanHQ's innovative operations and their role in driving economic growth in the region. As a global cybersecurity company founded in Galway in 1999, TitanHQ has consistently demonstrated its dedication to technological advancement, innovation, and job creation in the region.

During the visit, Minister Coveney will meet with the company's leadership team and engage in discussions with employees to gain insights into the cybersecurity industry's impact on job opportunities and economic development.

The Government supports the new investment through Enterprise Ireland. Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney welcomed the announcement: "Today's announcement that TitanHQ will undergo further expansion, creating high-quality skilled jobs here in the west of Ireland is very welcome. TitanHQ is an Irish company that has grown and developed to compete globally. Today, the announcement of over 60 new jobs based here in Galway shows that Ireland is at the forefront of development and innovation in the cybersecurity space. The Government, through Enterprise Ireland, looks forward to continued engagement with TitanHQ to support their business development."

As part of the current expansion, Enterprise Ireland is supporting the recruitment of some of the new positions in the company. It is working with the company on a joint R&D project to integrate several software solutions to enhance its product offering.

Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, said, "Enterprise Ireland has been working with TitanHQ since 2004 and has seen firsthand how this innovative company has gone from strength to strength, growing a strong customer base internationally and recruiting people at home. Supporting Irish companies with the ambition to scale globally is a key priority for Enterprise Ireland, and we look forward to working closely with TitanHQ to optimize their full international growth potential, creating and sustaining jobs here in the West of Ireland."

Minister Simon Coveney's visit also coincides with October's Cybersecurity Awareness Month. As the world increasingly relies on digital technologies, TitanHQ's innovative solutions are crucial shields to protect businesses against cyber threats.

Commenting on the visit, Ronan Kavanagh, CEO of TitanHQ, said, "We are delighted to welcome Minister Coveney to our headquarters today. This comes at a fantastic time, as October is International Cyber Awareness Month. The investment in our team allows us to continue providing industry-leading multi-layered cybersecurity solutions".

ENDS

About TitanHQ:

TitanHQ is a 25-year-old multi-award-winning SaaS cybersecurity platform delivering a layered security solution to businesses globally. TitanHQ offers cutting-edge technologies and robust solutions to protect SMBs and MSPs against phishing attacks, malware, ransomware, and other cyberattacks that can compromise data and disrupt operations.

Contact Information

Dryden Geary

Head of Marketing

info@titanhq.com

00 353 91 545555

SOURCE: TitanHQ

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788782/minister-simon-coveney-announces-67-new-jobs-at-titanhq-in-galway