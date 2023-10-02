Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will take effect as per 3 October 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation --------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 141,039,571 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Increase: 5,424 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Prices: USD 19.27 - 1,572 shares USD 23.13 - 15 shares USD 0 - 3,837 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 141,044,995 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66