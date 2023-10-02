As the World Battles a New Wave of Cybercrime, Hack The Box Announces New Defensive Security Product Expansion

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / During record highs of ransomware attacks and an 8% increase in global cyber threats, Hack The Box (HTB) is expanding its product offerings into defensive security. As of today, HTB is introducing new targeted learning solutions and upskilling exercises aimed at equipping blue teamers with the latest skills needed to combat cybercriminals effectively.

The learning journey includes a SOC analyst career path and an interactive security analysis assessment that enables newcomers or those seeking to upskill to become certified defensive security analysts.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, driven by the successful deployment of Series B funding and a direct response to the growing demand from its user base, which has now exceeded 2 million members, making it the largest cybersecurity community in the world.

Defensive teams under strain

A worldwide shortage of 3.4 million skilled cybersecurity experts is significantly straining defensive security teams, including security analysts, SOC analysts, and incident handlers, among others. The demand for security analysts alone is estimated to be 150% higher than the average growth projected for all cyber-related occupations.

Currently, those engaged in defensive security grapple with record levels of attacks, some false positives, and genuine threats. This situation has resulted in substantial burnout and stress among defensive security professionals.

HTB launches career-boosting SOC analyst job role path

Hack The Box is launching the SOC analyst job role path, a comprehensive upskilling program aimed at preparing newcomers or seasoned professionals for the very latest cyber-criminal techniques.

Upon successfully completing the SOC analyst job role path, individuals can advance their skills with the HTB Certified Defensive Security Analyst (HTB CDSA) certification.

Both the path and certification emphasise practical, hands-on experiences through gamified exercises. This approach enables individuals to apply their knowledge in lifelike attack scenarios, making them stand out to employers actively seeking top-tier cybersecurity talent.

The SOC analyst job role path and certification encompass a wide range of skills, including incident handling, SIEM fundamentals, threat hunting, malware analysis, and more.

Haris Pylarinos, CEO and founder at Hack The Box, says: "Traditional training methods are no longer working. Defensive teams, already grappling with a talent shortage for day-to-day tasks, struggle to find time to strengthen their skills and expand their practical knowledge. Traditional training feels like a checkbox exercise rather than an exciting opportunity to enhance a career with relevant skills. Our paths and certifications align with the latest real-world threats, offering gamified, engaging content for time-poor professionals."

Hack The Box's product diversification

This product expansion follows the business securing $55 million in Series B Funding, propelling the company's growth trajectory. This move also coincides with the platform achieving more than 2 million users, solidifying its position as one of the world's largest cybersecurity communities.

Committed to breaking down silos and promoting a purple team approach, Hack The Box is expanding into an all-encompassing platform. This platform allows organisations to recruit, upskill, retain, and track their teams' success in one environment. This expansion spans offensive and defensive security, making it the ultimate destination for businesses, governments, and universities seeking to stay ahead of the latest threats.

Haris Pylarinos continues: "We're revolutionising cybersecurity expertise. This product expansion is just the beginning, as we aim to bring our unique upskilling methods to all areas of cybersecurity. While we are already recognised for excellence in offensive cybersecurity, we're venturing into new defensive techniques, catering to security engineers, SOC analysts, and incident responders, with the ultimate goal of creating a comprehensive solution for CISOs to build their entire cybersecurity workforce."

To find out more about Hack The Box's Certified Defensive Security Analyst (HTB CDSA) certification and the respective job role path, read here: https://academy.hackthebox.com/preview/certifications/htb-certified-defensive-security-analyst

About Hack The Box:

Hack The Box is a leading gamified cybersecurity upskilling, certification, and talent assessment platform enabling individuals, businesses, government institutions, and universities to sharpen their offensive and defensive security expertise. Launched in 2017, Hack The Box brings together the largest global cybersecurity community of more than 2m platform members and is on a mission to create and connect cyber-ready humans and organisations through highly engaging hacking experiences that cultivate out-of-the-box thinking. Offering a fully guided and exploratory skills development environment, Hack The Box is the ideal solution for cybersecurity professionals and organisations to continuously enhance their cyber-attack readiness by improving their red, blue, and purple team capabilities. Rapidly growing its international footprint and reach, Hack The Box is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Greece and the US.

For more information, please visit hackthebox.com

