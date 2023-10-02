DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Oct-2023 / 10:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 205.0295 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 185002 CODE: MSEU LN ISIN: FR0012399806 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN Sequence No.: 275241 EQS News ID: 1739165 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

