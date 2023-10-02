Anzeige
Montag, 02.10.2023
WKN: 869646 | ISIN: GB0000904986
Frankfurt
02.10.23
08:06 Uhr
26,120 Euro
+0,180
+0,69 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BELLWAY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BELLWAY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,14026,94011:27
PR Newswire
02.10.2023
93 Leser
Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights

Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

02 OCTOBER 2023

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 29 September 2023, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 119,753,710 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 119,753,710

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


