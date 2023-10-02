Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

02 OCTOBER 2023

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 29 September 2023, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 119,753,710 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 119,753,710

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717