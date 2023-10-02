Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02
2 October 2023
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Voting Rights and Capital
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (the "Company") announces the following:
As at 30 September 2023, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 204,519,434. The Company has 20,471,869 ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The figure above may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the voting rights of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
- END -
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8734