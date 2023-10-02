The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government Eurobonds

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government Eurobonds that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2023-10-02: ISIN code XS2604821228 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCA387533A -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNA387533A -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2023-10-09 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2033-06-14 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 1000 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 3,875 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 4,190 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 4,210 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 4,250 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 17 600 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 0 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 10 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 9 860 272,96 -------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.