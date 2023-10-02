

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - IT services and consulting major Accenture plc (ACN) announced on Monday that it has acquired Tokyo, Japan-based integrated marketing firm SIGNAL.



The financial details of the transaction are not known.



SIGNAL offers marketing services such as combining capabilities across public relations, social media management, influencer marketing, advertising operations, research and web production. It was previously owned by VECTOR, a PR group in Japan.



As per the company, the acquisition further strengthens its ability to support clients' marketing transformation across owned, paid and earned media.



'With this acquisition, approximately 100 industry experts from SIGNAL have joined the Accenture marketing operations team in Japan to help organizations deliver a seamless experience across all channels, maximizing their marketing investments,' the company said in a statement.



On Friday, the shares of Accenture closed at $307.11 up 2.11% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX