Dow Jones News
02.10.2023 | 12:01
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Total Voting Rights 
02-Oct-2023 / 10:28 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2 October 2023 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies 
the market of the following: 
 
As at 29 September 2023, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 141,564,239 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each 
carrying one vote per share, excluding 3,181,532 Ordinary shares held in treasury. 
 
As at 29 September 2023, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 141,564,239 and this figure may be used 
by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify 
their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure 
Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
 
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc   07936 332 503 
Link Company Matters Limited, 
Company Secretary 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  275277 
EQS News ID:  1739147 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1739147&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2023 05:28 ET (09:28 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
