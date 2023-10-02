Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC Joins Forces with Famlee to Revolutionize Access to Home-Based Step-Therapy Fertility Treatment, Providing an Affordable Path to Parenthood

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Famlee is revolutionizing the landscape of affordable and accessible women's fertility care by enabling women to take control of their fertility journey from the comfort and privacy of their homes. Famlee, a cutting-edge digital health fertility treatment company, proudly unveils its collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs). This relationship enhances access to affordable fertility medications and empowers women to improve fertility outcomes while often avoiding the need for invasive and costly procedures like in vitro fertilization (IVF).

By providing an integrated treatment solution including fertility telehealth, medical history review, clinical protocols, labs, and remote monitoring, Famlee offers step-therapy fertility treatment combined with affordable generic prescription medications. This innovative treatment solution offers assessment, initial diagnosis, and treatment of many root causes impacting fertility.

As a result of this collaboration, Cost Plus Drugs is pleased to introduce Clomid, a widely prescribed fertility medication, to its expansive range of offerings. This addition underscores Cost Plus Drugs commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare solutions while enhancing accessibility to essential medications. With the support of Famlee, Cost Plus Drugs is poised to further empower individuals on their healthcare journey, offering them access to the pharmaceutical products and services they need with unparalleled convenience.

Founded due to her struggles with infertility, healthcare veteran and Famlee's Founder and CEO, Shelley Bailey, notes "Famlee believes every woman deserves an affordable and accessible option for fertility treatment. Our mission is to provide a home-based clinical treatment solution that improves the chances of conception, is economical, and reduces the need for costly fee-for-service fertility specialty visits."

"We are excited to work with Famlee and support their goal to improve access to affordable step-therapy fertility treatment," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "Cost Plus Drugs and Famlee share the goal of providing consumers the lowest possible price for their prescription medication. With Cost Plus Drugs, consumers can be confident they get a fair price and the convenience of medication mailed directly to their homes."

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

Famlee is a pioneering digital women's health company committed to transforming the women's reproductive health landscape. By providing an integrated treatment solution including fertility telehealth, medical history review, clinical protocols, labs, remote monitoring, and prescription delivery; Famlee streamlines the fertility treatment journey. Famlee helps women achieve their family-planning goals without the immediate need for specialty fertility solutions like IVF.

